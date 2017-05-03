Twice, JYP collaborate for a main track for the first time in 'Signal'

For the first time, Twice will have a main track written by Park Jin-young, the head producer of the group’s agency.



JYP Entertainment announced Wednesday that Park wrote the main track “Signal” for Twice’s new EP of the same name.





A teaser image of Sana for Twice’s upcoming EP “Signal” (JYP Entertainment)

A teaser image of Nayeon for Twice’s upcoming EP “Signal” (JYP Entertainment)

A teaser image of Dahyun for Twice’s upcoming EP “Signal” (JYP Entertainment)

Park, founder of the company, has written and produced a number of hit songs for his artists, including Wonder Girls, GOT7 and Miss A. But he has only participated in two of Twice’s songs, neither of which were the main tracks.According to JYP Entertainment, the upcoming EP will feature “Signal” and five other songs. Twice members Jihyo and Chaeyoung wrote the lyrics for “Eye Eye Eye,” while former Park protégé Ha:tfelt wrote the words for “Only You.”Along with the track list for the EP, JYP Entertainment also revealed teaser images for members Nayeon, Sana, Dahyun.The group will release the single and its music video on May 15, followed by a press showcase later in the day. It will hold a concert at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on June 17 and 18.





By Yoon Min-sik

(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)