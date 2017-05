(Yonhap)

An affiliate of shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and trading company POSCO DAEWOO secured a 50 billion won ($44 million) transformer order from Britain's National Grid plc, the companies said Wednesday.Hyundai Electric & Energy System and POSCO DAEWOO said they signed the deal to supply 23 high-pressure transformers to electric power stations in Britain for three years ending 2020.The two Korean firms have already provided 130 billion won worth of transformers to National Grid since 2011. (Yonhap)