Hyundai's April sales fall 12% amid slowing growth

Published : 2017-05-02 15:58
Updated : 2017-05-02 15:58

Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its April sales fell 12 percent last month from a year earlier due to lower demand from emerging markets.

The country's biggest carmaker by sales sold a total of 364,225 vehicles in April, down from 412,588 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

(Yonhap)

Domestic sales rose 1.5 percent year-over-year to 60,361 vehicles in April, up from 59,465 units. Overseas sales plunged 14 percent to 303,864 from 353,123, it said.

As the low-growth trend is expected both in advanced and emerging markets, the carmaker said it plans to launch models that are specific to countries to better woo customers.

In the January-April period, Hyundai sold a combined 1.45 million autos, down 4.3 percent from 1.52 million on-year, it said.  (Yonhap)

