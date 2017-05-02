GM Korea April sales down 2.8% on weak local demand

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its April sales fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier due to weak domestic sales.



GM Korea sold a total of 49,163 vehicles in April, down from 50,580 units tallied a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



(Yonhap)

Exports rose 2.2 percent to 37,412 from 36,602. But domestic sales plunged 16 percent to 11,751 units from 13,978 during the same period, it said.The sales results were affected by a 71 percent on-year drop in the sale of the flagship Impala sedan and a decrease in the sale of its SUV models last month, the statement said.In the January-April period, GM Korea saw its combined sales decline 4.1 percent year-over-year to 192,221 units from 200,528, it said. (Yonhap)