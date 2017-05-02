GM Korea April sales down 2.8% on weak local demand

GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Tuesday its April sales fell 2.8 percent from a year earlier due to weak domestic sales.
GM Korea sold a total of 49,163 vehicles in April, down from 50,580 units tallied a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
|(Yonhap)
Exports rose 2.2 percent to 37,412 from 36,602. But domestic sales plunged 16 percent to 11,751 units from 13,978 during the same period, it said.
The sales results were affected by a 71 percent on-year drop in the sale of the flagship Impala sedan and a decrease in the sale of its SUV models last month, the statement said.
In the January-April period, GM Korea saw its combined sales decline 4.1 percent year-over-year to 192,221 units from 200,528, it said. (Yonhap)