Foreigners' Korean bond holdings again surpass W100tr

Foreign investors have snapped up South Korean bonds with their holdings exceeding 100 trillion won ($88.6 billion) again, industry data showed Tuesday.



Offshore investors were net buyers of South Korean bonds worth 692.1 billion won last week, raising their holdings to 100.1 trillion won as of last Friday, according to the data and NH Investment & Securities.





(Yonhap)

Foreign investors have been buying South Korean bonds, with the won showing strength against the US dollar.Kang Seung-won, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities, said short-term bonds, or those with maturities of one year or less, have lured foreign investors."The bond market is showing amicable supply and demand, helped by foreign buying," Kang said in a research note. (Yonhap)