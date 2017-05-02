Choi Yoo-jung, Kim Do-yeon to debut as i-Teen Girls in July

Choi Yoo-jung (left) and Kim Do-yeon (Fantagio)

Choi Yoo-jung and Kim Do-yeon, former members of now-disbanded project group I.O.I, aim to debut as part of a new girl group tentatively named i-Teen Girls.The agency Fantagio said Tuesday, “i-Teen Girls is gearing up to debut in July. With Choi Yoo-jung and Kim Do-yeon as the core of the group, eight to 10 members will form a new group. Except for Choi and Kim, other members have not yet been decided.”In January, the agency hinted at the two artists’ debut in a new group around this summer.Choi and Kim were picked among 101 female trainees for cable channel Mnet’s idol survival program “Produce 101” in 2016. They debuted as the eleven-member project group I.O.I in May that year.After the group disbanded, the two 17-year-old singers went to the US to receive singing and dance lessons for their official debut under the label Fantagio.Since March, Choi and Kim have been broadcasting “After school i.G.T,” talking about their latest activities on Naver’s V app in an effort to interact with fans.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)