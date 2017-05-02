2017 Dream Concert announces lineup

The annual music concert will be held June 3 at 6 p.m. at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. Now in its 23rd year, Dream Concert will feature 26 acts, ranging from K-pop icons EXO, Twice, Red Velvet and SHINee’s Taemin to rookie groups Gugudan and Pristin.
|(S.M. Entertainment/Tomaru)
Other idol groups include popular boy bands NCT 127, NCT Dream, VIXX and Seventeen, as well as girl groups April, Cosmic Girls and Laboum. Super Junior’s Leeteuk, Seventeen’s S.Coups and actress Lee Sun-bin will host the event.
|A poster for the 2017 Dream Concert (Dream Concert’s official Facebook page)
Tickets will be available at ticket.melon.com from 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The concert will be broadcast live in Korea and abroad. It will be aired on SBS and online streaming sites. The exact service platforms will be released later. More details on the event will soon be available at www.dreamconcert.kr.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)