Actor Lee Dong-gun weds drama co-star Cho Youn-hee

South Korean actor Lee Dong-gun and actress Cho Youn-hee, who played a fictional couple in a recent TV series, became an actual married couple, according to their agencies Tuesday."Legally speaking, they have become a married couple," FNC Entertainment and KINGKONG Entertainment said. The companies also announced that Cho is pregnant."We're waiting for our baby with gratitude and excitement," Lee said. He promised to "become a better actor and also present an image of a model father."The two plan to throw a wedding after Lee's upcoming KBS 2TV drama "Seven Day Queen" ends its broadcast.The 37-year-old Lee and the 35-year-old Cho appeared as a couple in KBS 2TV's weekend series "The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop."In February, it was revealed that Lee broke up with idol singer Jiyeon after seeing her for two years. The FNC said then that the two were naturally drawn apart from each other due to their hectic schedules.Lee debuted in 1998 and has starred in various films and series ever since, including the 2004 mega hit romantic drama "Lovers in Paris." Cho debuted in 2002 through the sitcom "Orange," and has appeared in a number of TV shows throughout the years. (Yonhap)