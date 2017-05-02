Samsung likely to become No. 1 chipmaker in Q2: IC Insights

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to emerge as the top chipmaker in the world by beating US rival Intel Corp. in the second quarter of this year, a report showed Tuesday.



According to the data compiled by industry tracker IC Insights, Samsung is expected to post sales of $14.9 billion in the April-June period, up 7.5 percent from the previous quarter. The estimate is higher than the $14.4 billion expected for Intel.



In the first quarter, Intel posted sales of $14.2 billion, hovering above the $13.5 billion posted by Samsung."If memory market prices continue to hold or increase through the second quarter and the balance of this year, Samsung could charge into the top spot and displace Intel, which has held the No. 1 ranking since 1993," IC Insights said in a report."If this is achieved, it would mark a milestone achievement not only for Samsung, specifically, but for all other competing semiconductor producers that have tried for years to supplant Intel as the world’s largest supplier," it added. (Yonhap)