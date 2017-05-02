Korea to hold counter-terror drills this month

The South Korean government will hold counter-terror drills later this month as part of its preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, Seoul officials said Tuesday.





(Yonhap)

The drills will be held in Suwon, some 46 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 16 to practice procedures to respond to a number of terrorism scenarios. The international competition is slated to take place in six cities -- Suwon, Jeonju, Incheon, Daejeon, Cheonan and Jeju -- from May 20 through June 11.The scenarios for the drills include explosions in stadiums, hostage-taking, chemical attacks and cars hurtling toward spectators, officials said.The decision for the drills was made during a meeting of related government agencies led by the anti-terrorism center under the Prime Minster's Office. (Yonhap)