Rights organ urges UNSC to bring N. Korean rights violators to justice

An international human rights organization has called for the UN Security Council to refer those responsible for infringing on human rights in North Korea to an international court, a US broadcaster reported Tuesday.





The UN Security Council adopts Resolution 2321 against North Korea for its fifth nuclear test at a meeting in New York on Nov. 30, 2016. (Yonhap)

The UN council should handle an issue to punish the North's human rights violations as well as its nuclear issue in order to realize justice and bring those responsible to the International Criminal Court, Param-Preet Singh, an international judicial advisor of the New York-based Human Rights Watch, told Radio Free Asia on Sunday (New York time).HRW welcomes that the council pointed out at its special ministerial session in New York Friday that the North Korean government, which is paying heed only to nuclear development, should not disregard its people's rights, Singh said.More council member nations should consider ways to punish those responsible for North Korean people's poverty and rights infringement as stipulated in UN Resolution 2321, adopted late last year, the advisor said. (Yonhap)