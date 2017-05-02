'Produce 101' tops TV charts for three weeks; dramas take backseat

(Mnet)

Season two of "Produce 101," Mnet's idol survival show, topped a benchmark TV popularity index for the third straight week, while most big dramas performed sluggishly, data showed Tuesday.The second season of "Produce 101" scored 268 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from April 17-23.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.In the survival audition show launched in 2016, a group of viewers called "public producers" choose by popular vote the members of a new project idol group from a pool of 101 trainees from various entertainment companies, as well as the group's roster, concept and debut song.The show's first season featured a pool of female singers and culminated in the formation of the 11-member project girl group I.O.I. The newest season features only male trainees.TvN's popular Saturday evening reality show "Youn's Restaurant" climbed a notch to second place, with 232.5 points, followed by SBS TV's "Mom's Diary -- My Ugly Duckling" coming in at third with 229.5 points.SBS TV's Monday-Tuesday drama "Whisper" climbed two steps to fourth, and MBC TV's Saturday variety show "Infinite Challenge" fell three pegs to fifth place.Besides "Whisper," most weekday TV dramas lagged behind. MBC TV's "Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People" stood at seventh place and was trailed by KBS 2TV shows "Ms. Perfect" and "Queen of Mystery" at eighth and ninth, respectively. (Yonhap)