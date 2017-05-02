Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin placed on DL with hip injury

Ryu Hyun-jin of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hip injury, a frustrating turn of events after collecting his first win of the season.



The Dodgers said Monday (local time) Ryu is dealing with a hip contusion. The South Korean left-hander will be replaced on the roster by right-hander Josh Fields.



Ryu earned his first win of the season -- and first since August 2014 -- on Sunday when he held the Philadelphia Phillies to a run over 5 1/3 innings. According to reports, Ryu felt tightness in his glute while sliding into second base during that game, and manager Dave Roberts is hoping Ryu will only have to miss one start.





(Yonhap)

Ryu missed the entire 2015 season after a shoulder operation.He returned to make one start in 2016 before shutting down with elbow problems.In five starts so far in 2017, Ryu is 1-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 26 2/3 innings. He has 29 strikeouts against only eight walks.The left-hander has been particularly strong in his past two starts, limiting opponents to two earned runs in 11 1/3 innings combined with 12 strikeouts.After giving up six home runs in his first three starts, Ryu has kept the ball in the park in the last two.He has also relied more on changeups and curves in recent outings, while his four-seam fastballs have been sitting around 90 mph, below the major league average.The Dodgers have been running a six-man rotation, and even with Ryu's injury, they won't be short on arms as veteran left-hander Rich Hill (blister) is expected to come off the DL next week. Scott Kazmir, another lefty who was in the rotation last season, is recovering from a hip injury. (Yonhap)