Yoo Ah-in to undergo 5th checkup for military service

Yoo Ah-in, star actor of tvN's "Chicago Typewriter," will undergo his fifth physical checkup to determine whether he's fit to serve in the military, after the most recent one drew inconclusive results, according to his agency Monday.UAA, which represents the 30-year-old actor, said that Yoo will receive the additional physical screening on May 22, after being ordered by the Military Manpower Administration to undergo re-examination.Yoo ruptured his shoulder muscle during the filming of "Tough as Iron" in 2013, which worsened during the filming of "Veteran" in 2014. He was also diagnosed with a bone tumor in 2015.The star actor underwent several medical examinations in 2015 and 2016 but the MMA each time put off the decision on whether or not to admit Yoo due to his health.He has received a negative public reaction, being accused of making excuses to be exempted from his national duty."The military isn't something I can choose or not. I'm not even a person of power, so how would I even pull off that kind of corruption," the actor said last month, asking the public to wait patiently along with him. (Yonhap)