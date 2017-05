GEOJE -- Five people were killed and several others injured after a crane overturned at a shipyard in the southeastern port city of Geoje Monday, authorities said.





(Yonhap)

The 32-ton crane fell over at a shipyard belonging to Samsung Heavy Industries around 2:50 p.m., according to firefighting officials.Four others were seriously hurt and other eight to 10 appeared to have sustained minor injuries. Work has been under way to rescue others who may be buried at the site. (Yonhap)