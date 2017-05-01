Seoul rules out negotiation over THAAD payment

South Korean Defense Ministry's spokesman Moon Sang-gyun (Yonhap)

US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster (AP-Yonhap)

Controversy continues over who should pay for a US anti-missile system to be deployed in South Korea, after US President Donald Trump’s surprise remark that he wants Seoul to foot the $1 billion bill for the defense system.Displaying a rift publicly, South Korea on Monday ruled out any future negotiation over the proposed cost sharing of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, despite Washington stressing a day earlier that while the US will honor the existing bilateral agreement for the time being, it would try to negotiate a separate deal over THAAD and other defense issues between the allies.“The cost sharing over THAAD was already agreed between South Korea and the US. It is also stipulated in Status of Forces Agreement. I don’t think it is a matter for renegotiation,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Moon Sang-kyun said at a regular press briefing.The spokesperson, however, refused to clarify whether the cost for the THAAD deployment would be used as a rationale for the US to make tougher demand on South Korea when the allies negotiate a defense burden-sharing deal next year.The debate came after the US’ national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster’s interview with Fox News, during which he hinted at the possibility of renegotiating the deal over THAAD by saying he would “never contradict” his president and that the US would adhere to the initial agreement until “any renegotiation.”“The question of what is the relationship on THAAD, on our defense relationship going forward, will be renegotiated as it’s going to be with all of our allies, because what the president has said is he will prioritize American citizens’ security and interests,” McMaster said.His remark appeared to strike a different tone from Cheong Wa Dae, which claimed a day earlier that McMaster and his counterpart Kim Kwan-jin “reaffirmed” the previous agreement that the US would finance deployment, operation and maintenance of a battery for the THAAD system.Alarmed by growing controversy over what appeared to be contradicting views between the allies’ top security advisers, Cheong Wa Dae issued a statement, saying they view McMaster’s remark as a sign of “reaffirmation.”Although it is unlikely to see a change in the bilateral agreement over the cost sharing of THAAD, the Trump administration could use it as leverage to get a better deal when they negotiate next year over how to share the burden for hosting US troops here, analysts said.Citing the Status of Forces Agreement and its classified separate agreement with US Forces in Korea, the Defense Ministry has maintained that the allies had agreed that the US would pay for THAAD and its operation and maintenance, with Seoul providing land and supporting infrastructure.Instead of seeking to change the agreement over THAAD, the analysts noted, the Trump administration would use what they described as an “incredible system” to justify their demand for South Korea to increase their overall share for hosting US forces in Korea.Since 1991, the US and South Korea have negotiated a Special Measures Agreement, which determines Seoul’s contribution to the costs of stationing USFK, such as those related to South Korean labor, utilities, rent, and construction. Under the terms of the current ninth SMA, Seoul pays roughly $821 million.“I don’t think McMaster is in a position to refute what Trump said. We are going to negotiate the burden-sharing deal next year, I believe they will try to incorporate their demand into the negotiation process,” said Shin Bum-cheol, a professor at Korea National Diplomatic Academy.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)