SK Telecom launches 3 IoT devices

South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. said Monday that it has launched three gadgets using Internet of Things technology.



The IoT tech, which allows everyday appliances to link to the Internet, is seen as one of the major technological developments of the Internet and a new revenue source for telecoms firms.



"Keyco" is an IoT-based keychain with an embedded GPS chip for pets that can be controlled by a smartphone, allowing the owner to pinpoint the location of their pets, the company said.The gadget is equipped with an alarm to tell users if their pets are more than a certain distance away or having an emergency, it said."Smart TocToc" is an IoT-powered alarm for a vehicle that instantly alerts the user's smartphone if there is an impact on the parked car."IoT Blackbox" is a combination of video, audio and GPS for a vehicle that sends a text message to an owner's smartphone to better monitor the car remotely.SK Telecom said it plans to launch up to 50 IoT-based services and products by the end of this year. (Yonhap)