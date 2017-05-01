First Korean expert appointed head of Institut Pasteur Korea

Ryu, who holds a Ph.D. from University of Wisconsin-Madison, has worked in close partnership with the IPK on research on the hepatitis B virus and other infectious diseases for more than a decade.
|Ryu Wang-shick (Institut Pasteur Korea)
He is the first Korean expert to lead the institution.
“New emerging viruses like avian influenza, MERS virus, Zika virus and etc. have been enormously damaging nationally and internationally,” Ryu said. “As a global basic research institute, we will accelerate infectious diseases and drug discovery research through collaborations with national and international organizations.”
The IPK was established in April 2004 in collaboration with Institut Pasteur Paris and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)