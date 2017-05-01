Park Shin-hye to embark on Asia tour in June

“Park Shin-hye is preparing for the upcoming tour. She has been going on annual overseas tours since 2013, but since she was so busy with filming an upcoming movie, Park could not make time to hold the event last year,” S.A.L.T. Entertainment said.
|Actress Park Shin-hye (S.A.L.T. Entertainment)
Park will visit Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore in June with other Asian countries to follow, according to an official from the agency.
“During the tour, she won’t be leaving Korea for a long time. Park will return to the country for her engagements here,” the official added.
Park debuted in 2003 in the music video “Flower” by singer Lee Seung-hwan. That same year, Park starred in SBS smash-hit TV series “Stairway to Heaven” playing actress Choi Ji-woo’s childhood character.
Park, 27, starred in SBS 20-episode series “Doctors” as the female lead alongside Kim Rae-won.
In February, the actress finished filming an upcoming crime-thriller film tentatively titled “Silent Witness.” The movie will hit local theaters sometime this year.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)