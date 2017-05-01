Early voting begins for sailors aboard away ships

Thousands of South Korean sailors currently away from their homeland are set to cast their ballots this week in advance of the upcoming presidential election here, the election watchdog said Monday.



The early voting for sailors will be held from Monday through Thursday, according to the National Election Commission.





Students from Korea Maritime and Ocean University stage a performance urging voters to take part in the upcoming presidential election. (Yonhap)

Over 4,000 sailors aboard 568 ships were eligible to vote in advance of the election slated for next Tuesday.Early voting for the rest of the voters expected to be absent on election day will be held Thursday and Friday.Absentee voting for sailors also follows a six-day voting period for overseas voters that ended Sunday.All ballots cast in advance will be kept sealed for official counting on election day, the NEC said.There are about 42.48 million voters here with 1.97 million overseas South Koreans also eligible to take part in the presidential election. (Yonhap)