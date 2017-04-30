Ex-MLB pitcher sets Korean baseball record for winning streak

Former major league pitcher Jeff Manship on Sunday set a record for the longest winning streak to start a career in South Korea.



Manship, who pitches for the NC Dinos in the Korea Baseball Organization, won his sixth straight decision by holding the Kia Tigers to a run on four hits in six innings in the Dinos' 12-1 victory.





Jeff Manship of the NC Dinos throws a pitch against the LG Twins during their Korea Baseball Organization game at Masan Stadium in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

Manship, who appeared in last year's World Series for the Cleveland Indians, is now 6-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his first KBO season. He broke the tie with former SK Wyverns' pitcher Travis Banwart, who won his first five decisions to start his KBO stint in 2014.Manship has defeated five different clubs during his current winning streak. The right-hander leads the KBO in both wins and ERA.The Dinos have won seven of their past eight games, and are now within half a game of the Tigers for first place. (Yonhap)