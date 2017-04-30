[Graphic News] Samsung, Apple keep top spots in smartphone market

Samsung and Apple maintained their leadership in the smartphone market in early 2017 while Chinese-based Huawei’s strong growth cemented its No. 3 position, a market tracker said Thursday.According to a survey, Samsung led the market in the first quarter with a 22.8 percent share against Apple’s 14.9 percent share. There was little growth for the top two companies.On the other hand, Huawei’s sales jumped 21.7 percent, giving it a 9.8 percent share. Fellow Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo, at No. 4 and No. 5 in the market, respectively, also boosted their sales.