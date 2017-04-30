Korea begins printing ballots with presidential elections 9 days away

With the presidential election just nine days away, South Korea has begun printing the ballots for voters on Sunday, the country's election watchdog said.



Printing houses designated by the National Election Commission's regional branches will take two days to complete the work and should be able to show the ballots seven days before the elections set for May 9 as required by the country's election law, according to the NEC.





(Yonhap)

The 10-by-28.5 centimeter ballots will list 15 presidential contenders, but the names of two will come with the message "resignation" after minor party contenders, including former spy agency chief Nam Jae-joon, dropped out of the race.The ballots will still be used as is, even if more candidates walk leave the election race.In order to prevent any confusion, the NEC will set up banners and signs to inform voters of the change, the election watchdog said.Currently, Moon Jae-in of the main opposition Democratic Party is leading the presidential poll with a wide margin, with Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party closely following runner-up Ahn Cheol-soo, affiliated with the center-left People's Party.The presidential election was called about seven months earlier than planned as former President Park Geun-hye was removed from her seat in March over a corruption scandal that rocked the country. (Yonhap)