N. Korea snipes at S. Korea's 3-yr plan aimed at improving N. Korean human rights

North Korea on Sunday slammed a three-year plan recently announced by South Korea to improve the communist country's human rights situation, which included a measure to inform its citizens of violations in their country.



"The latest fabrication and brouhaha over the puppet unification ministry explicitly demonstrates the ugly face of the warmongers who desperately cling to conflicts of the same race to the last minute," said a commentary published by Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.





(Yonhap)

Last week, the Ministry of Unification here unveiled the North Korea human rights enhancement plan to be effective from 2017-19.The three-year blueprint contained seven policy goals including helping North Koreans get access to outside information, like those on the regime's human rights violation cases, and seeking inter-Korean talks on the human rights front.The Rodong Sinmun commentary called the plan "provocative" action and futile attempt."The puppet conservative party (in South Korea) is trying to take issue with 'human rights' in desperation, but that's a silly dream which will never be accomplished," the newspaper said. "It's like kicking rocks with a bare foot."North Korea has long been accused of the worst human rights violations by the international community. The North does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and keeps tight control over outside information.The regime ferociously denies the charges, calling them efforts to topple their regime. (Yonhap)