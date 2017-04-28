Candidates clash over THAAD expenses

Presidential candidates on Friday argued over Washington’s pressure on Seoul to pay for a US missile defense system to be stationed on the peninsula.
The top five candidates sat in a televised debated hosted by the National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission, the last debate to be held prior to the election on May 9.
|The top five presidential candidates on Friday sit in the last televised debate hosted by the National Election Broadcasting Debate Commission. (From left) Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party. Yonhap
The session started off with liberal candidates raising objections to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense and its deployment process.
“We have to tell (the US) to take THAAD back as we will not pay for it, for the sake of our nation’s dignity,” said Sim Sang-jeung of the progressive minority Justice Party.
Her remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump’s earlier remarks that South Korea should pay for the $1 billion it cost to deploy and maintain THAAD here.
“THAAD is no longer a national security issue but an economic deal,” Sim added.
“Political leaders should stop their word games and speak up clearly upon the deployment.”
Front-runner Moon Jae-in of the main liberal Democratic Party of Korea, partly agreed with Sim’s argument.
“We have lost bargaining power over the issue because several parties and candidates unconditionally consented (to THAAD),” Moon said.
But he took a more moderate stance, claiming that the detailed discussions should be handed over to the incoming government.
“More diplomatic discussion and public consultation is required,” he said.
“Also, the billion-dollar amount is a huge financial burden upon the South Korean government, so a parliamentary ratification is necessary (to decide on the payment).”
Yoo Seong-min of the conservative Bareun Party, on the other hand, claimed that both countries already have a final agreement on the expenses, which may not be altered by the US president’s words.
“I believe that President Trump has other purposes in mentioning (the THAAD expenses),” said Yoo.
“It has already been agreed that (Seoul) would not pay (for the deployment), so when I become president, I will talk (with the US) so that we won’t have to pay.”
