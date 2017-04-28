Cannes-bound Korean film to open in France in June

The domestic crime-action flick "The Merciless" will open in French theaters on June 28, the film's production company said on Friday.
The film starring Seol Kyung-gu and Im Si-wan is to premiere in the Midnight Screening, an out-of-competition slot in the 70th Cannes Film Festival set to open on May 17.
"The international attention for 'The Merciless' has increased explosively since it received an invitation from Cannes," a CJ E&M official said.
|(CJ E&M)
Directed by Byun Sung-hyun, "The Merciless" portrays the friendship and betrayal between Jae-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) plotting to become the leader of an organized crime ring after being released from prison and the organization's fearless and ebullient newcomer Hyeon-su (Im Si-wan). The two meet behind bars and work together after their release.
The movie is set to open in South Korean theaters within next month. (Yonhap)