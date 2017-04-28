[Herald Interview] Chefs ferment chemistries between Korean, Western cuisin...

Cannes-bound Korean film to open in France in June

Published : 2017-04-28 16:31
Updated : 2017-04-28 16:31

The domestic crime-action flick "The Merciless" will open in French theaters on June 28, the film's production company said on Friday.

The film starring Seol Kyung-gu and Im Si-wan is to premiere in the Midnight Screening, an out-of-competition slot in the 70th Cannes Film Festival set to open on May 17.

"The international attention for 'The Merciless' has increased explosively since it received an invitation from Cannes," a CJ E&M official said.

(CJ E&M)
The French distributor ARP that has previously distributed three Korean films, including director Yeon Sang-ho's "Train to Busan" (2016), will be in charge of the new film's release.

Directed by Byun Sung-hyun, "The Merciless" portrays the friendship and betrayal between Jae-ho (Seol Kyung-gu) plotting to become the leader of an organized crime ring after being released from prison and the organization's fearless and ebullient newcomer Hyeon-su (Im Si-wan). The two meet behind bars and work together after their release.

The movie is set to open in South Korean theaters within next month. (Yonhap)

