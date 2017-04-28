246 people caught for vandalizing election poster

According to the Korea National Policy Agency, as of Friday, 197 people were found to have damaged or removed election campaign posters placed by the National Election Commission. Of the remainder, 42 people allegedly damaged placards and seven damaged electioneering trucks.
|Presidential election posters displayed on a wall near a university campus in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Police said they had arrested 56 of them.
Unauthorized removal or vandalism of a political campaign poster can lead to a two-year jail term or a fine of 4 million won ($3,500).
A 59-year-old man in Daegu was taken into custody this week for damaging an electioneering truck with a pickax.
Two elementary school students in South Chungcheong Province were caught damaging an election poster with stones, but were sent home after a warning.
Police said it would strengthen patrols in areas where campaign posters and placards have been put up and monitor surveillance cameras.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)