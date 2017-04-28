Nat'l team lugers picked as torch bearers for PyeongChang 2018

Three national team lugers have been selected to run the torch relay for next year's Winter Olympics at home, officials said Friday.



KT, a presenting partner for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games torch relay, said Aileen Frisch, Sung Eun-ryung and Cho Jung-myung will carry the Olympic torch during the relay.



In this photo provided by KT on April 28, 2017, South Korean luger Aileen Frisch poses with the torch for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at Alpensia Sliding Centre in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Frisch has been selected to run in the torch relay for PyeongChang 2018. (Yonhap)

Born in Germany, Frisch, former world junior champion, acquired her South Korean passport last year. Sung competed at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, becoming the first South Korean female luger to race in the Winter Games. Cho, too, participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics.KT, the nation's largest fixed-line operator, is an official sponsor for both PyeongChang 2018 and the Korea Luge Federation.Through KT, Frisch said she was pleased to join the torch relay on top of representing the adopted country at the Winter Olympics.The torch will be lit in Olympia, Greece, the site of the ancient Olympic Games, on Oct. 24. The flame will travel around Greece for a week and will be handed over to a PyeongChang delegation on Oct. 31 in Athens.The torch will then arrive in South Korea on Nov. 1 to begin a tour through 17 cities nationwide plus 18 cities and counties in Gangwon Province, where PyeongChang is located. The torch relay, under the slogan "Let Everyone Shine," will cover 2,018 kilometers, signifying the year in which the Feb. 9-25 Olympics will take place. (Yonhap)