Korea to adopt restaurant sanitation grading system

South Korea will introduce a sanitation grading system for restaurants from next month, the food ministry said Friday.



From May 19, restaurants can voluntarily apply to get hygiene ratings, the ministry of Food and Drug Safety said. The Korea Agency of HACCP Accreditation and Services will conduct on-site inspections of restaurants that request them and give grades of "good," "excellent" or "highly excellent" for those that score at least 85 points.



A sanitation grading system is common in advanced countries, but it is the first time to be put into practice in South Korea.The grade received will be effective for two years.Establishments that participate in the grade will get a plaque showing their score and become eligible for financial assistance when renovating their facilities, the ministry said.The ministry said the grading system will widen consumer choices and raise sanitary quality at restaurants through competition. (Yonhap)