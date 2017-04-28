'Queen of Mystery' leads mid-week TV drama race: data

"Queen of Mystery," KBS 2TV's comic detective series, maintained its lead in the mid-week drama race, becoming the only late-night show with a double-digit rating amongst its competitors, data showed Friday.
Episode eight of the Wednesday-Thursday series "Queen of Mystery" recorded a 10.5 percent nationwide viewership Thursday night, according to Nielsen Korea.
"Queen of Mystery" stars Kwon Sang-woo as Ha Wan-seung, an elite hard-boiled narcotics detective. His opposite is Choi Kang-hee, cast as Yoo Seol-ok, an unassuming neighborhood "ajumma," who is a natural-born genius crime solver.
"Ajumma" is a generic term in Korean for married women who have the image of being middle-aged, tough and stubborn, as well as wearing unfashionable clothes.
Despite having no authority in law enforcement, Seol-ok constantly snoops around crime scenes to investigate pending cases, clashing with investigations led by Wan-seung. Though reluctant at first, Wan-seung accepts her talent and joins forces with her. (Yonhap)