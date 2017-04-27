Korea to sell W7.75tr state bonds in May

South Korea plans to sell a combined 7.75 trillion won ($6.84 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.



The government will issue 1.8 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.9 trillion won in five-year bonds.



(Yonhap)

It also plans to sell 1.8 trillion won worth of 10-year Treasurys and a combined 2.25 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.For June, the ministry said it is planning to issue a total 8 trillion won worth of state bonds, added the ministry. (Yonhap)