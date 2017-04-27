Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 2nd home run of season

Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has gone deep for the second time in his first three-hit game of the 2017 season.



Choo went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in the Rangers' 14-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (local time). The 34-year-old also collected his first triple of the season, but came up short to complete the cycle as he failed to hit a double.



In this Associated Press photo, Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers hits a triple against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas, on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

Batting ninth for the first time in his Major League Baseball (MLB) career, Choo had a slow start against the Twins as his first hit came in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to center field.Choo then started the Rangers' eight-run eighth inning with a triple off Matt Belisle and came home on a single by Delino DeShields. Following Ryan Rua's grand slam, the South Korean made his second plate appearance in the same frame and bashed a three-run shot off Michael Tonkin, who earlier replaced Belisle.Thanks to his strong performance, Choo improved his batting average from .230 to .258. He also has 11 runs and 10 RBIs in 19 games so far this season.Choo, who has been with the Rangers since 2014, was limited to just 48 games last year while hampered by injuries, which forced him to take four trips to the disabled list. (Yonhap)