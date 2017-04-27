China launches cyberattacks against South Korea in protest of THAAD: former US Navy commander

Retired Adm. Patrick Walsh, who is now vice president of customer education at American cybersecurity firm FireEye after serving as a commander of the US Pacific Fleet Command (Yonhap)

In protest against South Korea’s decision to deploy a US advanced missile system, China has conducted multiple cyberattacks against the South Korean government and business sectors, said a former US top navy official Thursday.Retired Adm. Patrick Walsh, who is now vice president of customer education at American cybersecurity firm FireEye after serving as a commander of the US Pacific Fleet Command, suggested that South Korea’s geopolitical condition could make the country vulnerable to state-sponsored cyberterrorism in the region.“Sponsors hire, organize, oversee, orchestrate and oversee cyber operation. … Knowing who the sponsors (are) help us understand who is the target and why,” Walsh said at a press conference during the FireEye Cyber Defense Live Korea 2017.According to the Wall Street Journal, the California-based cybersecurity firm claimed Chinese state-backed hackers have recently targeted South Korean entities involved in deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense. Among them were the South Korean government, military, defense companies and a big conglomerate.China has long opposed THAAD, saying its radar system can reach deep into its own territory and compromise its security. On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Ministry called for the withdrawal of THAAD, warning it would take the “necessary steps needed to protect” its own interests.Describing China as the “most prevalent and skilled sponsor” for cyberattacks, the retired admiral suggested that Beijing has used the attack as a means to advance its military technology, protect the Chinese Communist Party and enhance its geopolitical interest.North Korea, on the other hand, has engaged in cyberattacks to “protect the leadership’s image,” said Walsh. The communist country has developed offensive cyber capability to enhance military security and promote national pride, he added.One of the most distinctive examples is Pyongyang’s cyberattack against Sony Pictures in 2014, when the film company tried to release “The Interview,” a comedy movie about a plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.“The attack was destructive and explosive,” said Walsh. “In my country, it prompted the question of where and what is the role of the government when it comes to companies that are attacked by (a) nation state. The answer that we give is we don’t advocate offensive capability or hacking back,” he said.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)