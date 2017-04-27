S. Korea’s Education Ministry steps up fight against air pollution

The ministry has announced a set of new guidelines that restrict the outdoor activities of students when the concentration of airborne pollutants is high.
|The capital blanketed in a gray haze caused by fine dust in the air. (Yonhap)
“A new committee will be run in cooperation with education offices and experts of environment and education to solve air pollution problems,” the ministry said in a press release.
“If necessary, we are considering to form an additional task force team.”
Thursday’s announcement came after the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education earlier this month independently notified schools in Seoul to refrain from outdoor activities during times of bad air quality.
Public concerns have risen over local schools’ lack of response to air pollution, which parents and experts say would have a greater impact on children.
Under the new guidelines, all schools that lack sports facilities like indoor gyms have to make more space for indoor sports activities when fine dust concentration levels exceed 81 micrograms per cubic meter and 51 micrograms per cubic meter for ultrafine dust.
To better inform the public about air quality, the government body will also hold talks with the Ministry of Environment to make the measurements of fine dust more accurate to meet the World Health Organization’s standards.
“In order to prevent the health damage of students, (we) need to recognize the danger of fine dust and continue creating education programs on the subject,” said Education Minister Lee Joon-sik.
“Active cooperation is needed between authorities, education offices and schools in order to create a safe school environment.”
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)