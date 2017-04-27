MCM to launch new perfume line

MCM’s Infinite Collection to be launched Friday (MCM)

Global luxury brand MCM was set to launch a series of unisex perfumes as part of its Infinite Collection on Friday, pushing forward its plans to expand in the lifestyle category.Under the theme “Travel Transcending Time and Space,” three scents were released, including incense, white tea and orris.Jerome Di Marino, a prominent perfumer known for his work at Givaudan, participated in the project.To create a luxurious image, a unique touch was given to the design.“MCM’s first launch of perfume through the Infinite Collection reinterprets the ways in which consumers approach perfumes,” said an MCM official.