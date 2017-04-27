MCM to launch new perfume line

Under the theme “Travel Transcending Time and Space,” three scents were released, including incense, white tea and orris.
|MCM’s Infinite Collection to be launched Friday (MCM)
Jerome Di Marino, a prominent perfumer known for his work at Givaudan, participated in the project.
To create a luxurious image, a unique touch was given to the design.
“MCM’s first launch of perfume through the Infinite Collection reinterprets the ways in which consumers approach perfumes,” said an MCM official.
