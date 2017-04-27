Hyundai Heavy Q1 net almost doubles

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a major shipyard here, said Thursday that its first-quarter earnings almost doubled from a year earlier on cost-cutting efforts and the delivery of high-priced ships.



Net profit reached 462 billion won ($409 million) in the January-March period, compared with a profit of 245 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.



(Yonhap)

Operating income also surged 90 percent on-year to reach 619 billion won, while sales dipped 1.9 percent to 10.08 trillion won over the cited period.Hyundai Heavy said earlier it has so far clinched new orders worth $1.4 billion to build 15 ships this year, including 13 oil tankers.In April alone, the shipyard bagged orders worth $420 million to build five ships.For the year, the shipbuilding company aims at winning orders worth $4.3 billion. (Yonhap)