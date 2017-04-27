Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo honored best actors at DramaFever Awards

She starred in KBS 2TV’s hit drama “Descendants of the Sun” (2016) as doctor Kang Mo-yeon, along with Song Joong-ki, who played Capt.Yoo Shi-jin.
|Actress Song Hye-kyo (left) and actor Gong Yoo (United Artists Agency/Management Soop)
Actor Gong Yoo took home the best actor award for his role of Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, in the tvN megahit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” which aired from December 2016 to January this year. Lee Dong-wook and Yoo In-na who also starred in“"Guardian” were named as best supporting actor and actress.
Model-turned-actor Nam Joo-hyuk received the Rising Star award for his role in MBC’s 16-epsiode drama “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo.”
Meanwhile, SBS’ drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,” which aired on Monday and Tuesday evenings, was selected as the best historical drama, while the TV reality show “Running Man” was chosen as the best variety show.
The DramaFever Awards event was hosted by DramaFever, the biggest Asia content streaming site in the US, and supported by the Korea Tourism Organization. Nearly 3.2 million people voted for the best actors, dramas and variety shows across 19 categories.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)