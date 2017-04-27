Coach of Asian club football champs gives advice to Korean U-20 team

JEONJU -- After schooling the South Korean national under-20 football team in a friendly, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Choi Kang-hee was not afraid to give advice to young players who have been gearing up for the upcoming FIFA competition at home.



Jeonbuk, the winners of the 2016 Asian Football Confederation Champions League, were too strong for the U-20 team as they easily snatched a 3-0 victory on Wednesday in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The tune-up match was designed to raise the competitiveness of the U-20 side and help the players get used to the pitch conditions of Jeonju World Cup Stadium, where South Korea will play its first two matches at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.





South Korean national under-20 football team forward Cho Young-wook (right) vies for the ball against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors players during a friendly match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea is the host of the U-20 World Cup that will be staged in six cities from May 20 to June 11. The young Taeguk Warriors, managed by Shin Tae-yong, are paired with Argentina, England and Guinea in Group A at the 24-team FIFA tournament.Despite in the middle of the season, Choi sent Jeonbuk's regular members against the U-20 team so that the national team players can learn their lessons the hard way. Jeonbuk currently lead the first-tier K League Classic with five wins and two draws.The four-time K League champions deployed former Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic midfielder Kim Bo-kyung and former Hoffenheim left back Kim Jin-su as well as Lee Dong-gook, the all-time leading scorer of South Korea's professional football league. Skilled Brazilian attackers Eduardo Goncalves de Oliveira and Eder Luiz Lima de Souza also played against the U-20 team.After dominating their opponents, Choi said the U-20 players should first play with confidence."Since the World Cup will be played at home, it's very important for the players to have confidence," Choi said after the friendly match. "I think they can have a good result once they ride momentum early into the game."Choi, who won the AFC Coach of the Year accolade last year, however, pointed out that the U-20 squad should focus on improving their defense, especially in a set piece situation."Their defense is getting better although there are still parts that are loose," he said. "They need to be prepared, not conceding goals on set pieces, and focus on details."Choi, who also coached the South Korean senior national football team from 2011 to 2013, said he was also impressed by two U-20 stars -- Lee Seung-woo and Paik Seung-ho. The two FC Barcelona prospects were pivotal for the U-20 side to win the four-nation invitational football tournament last month that featured Ecuador, Honduras and Zambia."Paik Seung-ho and Lee Seung-woo have also caught my eye, and I think Paik's fitness got better than what he was at the four-nation tournament," he said. "A football team has 11 players on the pitch, but in decisive moments, key players like Lee and Paik need to step up and make things happen." (Yonhap)