Trump administration to provide highly unusual NK briefing to all members of Congress

WASHINGTON -- Top US officials were to provide all members of the Senate and the House of Representatives with highly unusual briefings on North Korea on Wednesday in a move that underlines the urgency President Donald Trump attaches to the problem.



Trump was scheduled to stop by the briefing for all 100 senators set to take place at the White House, where Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other top officials are expected to outline the status of the problem and the administration's plans to deal with it.





A separate briefing will be held at the Congress for House members later in the day.The White House briefing for senators had originally been scheduled to take place at the Senate, but the location has since been rescheduled due to concern about the information's sensitivity and other reasons. No congressional staffers will be allowed in the closed-door briefing.It is unprecedented for the White House to hold such a special briefing for the entire Senate about a single foreign policy problem. That shows the seriousness with which the Trump administration views the North Korea issue.The briefing comes after the Trump administration has finalized its strategy to deal with the North, which reportedly focuses on "maximum pressure and engagement." It also comes as tensions are running high with the North amid concerns it could carry out its sixth nuclear test at any time. (Yonhap)