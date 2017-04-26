YG signs trainee deal with 11-year-old audition show contestant

(SBS)

YG Entertainment, one of South Korea's leading music labels, has signed a trainee deal with an 11-year-old former contestant on SBS TV's audition show "K-pop Star," the company said Wednesday."We signed with Han Byul, who's shown talent in 'K-pop Star 6.' The trainee is young so she will receive systemic training three to four times week while continuing with school," YG said.Han, who appeared in the final season of the popular SBS TV show earlier this year, is half Korean and half Swedish. She received high marks from the jury, especially from YG founder and former pop artist Yang Hyun-suk.YG has recruited a number of alumni of the "K-pop Star" series.Member Lee Seung-hoon of WINNER, iKon's Junhoe, Lee Hi and Akdong Musician at YG are all former contestants of the SBS TV show. (Yonhap)