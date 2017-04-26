UPS to acquire Logen to expand in Korean market

UPS is said to have agreed to a 270 billion won ($240.2 million) deal with Baring Private Equity Asia to acquire 100 percent of Logen’s shares.
|Employees sort packages at UPS Korea’s Docksan Center (UPS)
A spokesperson for UPS declined to comment on the deal when reached by The Korea Herald.
This will be UPS’ second foray into the domestic logistics market. The company first entered Korea in a joint venture with Daehan Logistics in 1999, then broke away to operate as a wholly-owned company in 2008.
Logen is the fifth-largest player in the highly competitive logistics market that has seen 44 percent growth in the past five years to reach 4.8 trillion won, buoyed by increasing demand fueled by e-commerce.
Logen’s 7.3 percent market share will expand UPS’ presence in the Korean market, where it already operates international express mail services.
However, industry analysts say that the merger is unlikely to have a significant impact on top domestic players in the logistics market including market leader CJ Logistics.
“In the long term, the synergy that can be created by UPS’ acquisition of Logen is the use of UPS’ EMS to penetrate the direct overseas purchases market. However, the integration of the two companies’ systems will take at least a year, minimizing the impact on larger existing companies,” wrote analyst Park Kwang-rae for Shinhan Investment.
Park also highlighted that while other companies target the business-to-consumer market, Logen has focused mostly on the consumer-to-consumer market. According to Park, this means that the price per parcel at Logen is higher than at other companies, which would make it difficult for UPS to immediately break into the lucrative business-to-consumer market. By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)