Zico, BewhY to perform at ‘Seoul Sessions Live Music Event’

The “Seoul Sessions Live Music Event 2017” poster showing Zico (left) and BewhY as headliners. (Mixmag Korea)

Block B’s Zico (left) and rapper BewhY (Seven Seasons/Mnet)

Korean rappers Zico and BewhY will headline the “Seoul Sessions Live Music Event 2017,” along with American rapper Wiz Khalifa.The upcoming music event will mark American rapper Wiz Khalifa’s first music performance in Korea. He has enjoyed high international fame with hit songs such as “Black and Yello,” “Work Hard, Play Hard” and “Young, Wild & Free.”Mixmag Korea, which represents the music event said, “Other big celebrities such as Joyryde, Club cheval, Bill Stax and DPR Live will be the headliners, along with the artists at the festival.”Zico debuted in 2011 as a member of K-pop group Block B. He released the solo digital single “She’s a Baby” on April 13, topping local online music streaming sites the next day.In June 2014, BewhY debuted with his first single “Waltz.” He dropped his latest single “Like Me” with hip-hop artists A$AP TyY and C Jamm on April 14.The adults-only festival will take place at Culture Square in Seoul Sports Complex on May 3 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are available at ticket.yes24.com.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)