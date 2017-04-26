Park Chan-wook appointed as Cannes jury

Korean director Park Chan-wook is to sit on the jury of the 2017 Cannes Film Festival that kicks off next month.
|Director Park Chan-wook (Yonhap)
The international festival said Tuesday that Park was included in the juries for the festival to decide its top prize this year, along with other big names including the Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino and the US actor Will Smith.
Park has become the fourth Korean jury of the festival. Shin Sang-ok was the first-ever Korean jury for the Cannes in 1994, followed by director Lee Chang-dong in 2009 and actress Jeon Do-yeon in 2014.
Park had won the Grand Prix for the revenge-thriller “Oldboy” in 2004 and the Jury Prize for the vampire horror-thriller “Thirst” in 2009. His most recent work “The Handmaiden” entered the festival’s main competition category last year but failed to fetch the award.
|A poster that features the juries of the 70th Festival de Cannes (Festival de Cannes)
“Park’s diverse body of work has garnered recognition both at home and abroad,” said the organizers of the Cannes festival on its website. “His latest film went on to receive an enthusiastic response from critics and audience world over, once again establishing him as one of the most significant talents working in cinema today.”
Two Korean films, Hong Sang-soo’s “The Day After” and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” will compete in this year’s international film festival. Other Korean films including “Claire’s Camera,” also directed by Hong, and Jung Byung-gil’s “The Villainess” will also be premiered for the festival’s midnight screenings.
Spanish director Pedro Almodovar will preside over the eight juries. The festival takes place from May 17-28.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)