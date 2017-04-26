Stocks open higher on gains in tech, autos

South Korean stocks opened higher Wednesday led by gains in tech companies, chemicals firms and automakers.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 7.91 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,204.76 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



On Tuesday, the KOSPI closed at a six-year high, driven by continued foreign buying.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was 0.09 percent down and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, surged 2.48 percent.



Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, moved up 0.36 percent, and AmorePacific, the country's top cosmetics maker, rebounded, rising 1.36 percent following weaker-than-expected earnings.



The local currency was trading at 1,127.00 won against the US dollar, down 1.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)