[Graphic News] HP is company that sell most PCs worldwide

Research firm IDC put out its latest quarterly report on the state of the PC market, and as the chart here shows, HP is the worldwide leader in terms of market share.The California-based company retook the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2013, according to IDC, pulling ahead of No. 2 Lenovo. Third-place Dell grew decently over the past year. Same goes for fourth-place Apple, which recently said its Mac business is now worth $25 billion, a testament to its exclusively high-end lineup. Acer is No. 5.According to the IDC, the more than 60 million shipments in 2016 represented the PC market’s first year-over-year growth in five years. It was only up 0.6 percent, but it could mean the market is finally starting to stabilize after years of smartphones and tablets eating at its ankles.