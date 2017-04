Lee Je-hoon is depicted in a poster for the upcoming film “Park Yeol.” (Megabox Plus M)

Lee Je-hoon has taken on various roles such as the sweet boyfriend in the recent time-travel tvN drama “Tomorrow With You” alongside Shin Min-ah. But the actor becomes almost unrecognizable in the upcoming historical film “Park Yeol” (unofficial translation).Lee is seen sporting much stubble and a maniacal grin in posters released by the film’s distributor Monday. Written is the film’s tagline, “Joseon Dynasty’s biggest rebel.”The film is about Park Yeol, a Korean independence fighter who began the rebel movement to assassinate the Japanese emperor during the Japanese occupation of Korea.The film will hit theaters in late June.By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)