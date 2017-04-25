Pop diva Lee Eun-mi releases new song 'Albatross'

(Yonhap)

South Korean pop diva Lee Eun-mi dropped her new song "Albatross" on Tuesday, releasing her first brand new music in three years, her agency said.The piano-accompanied ballad was released at noon on major streaming services, including Melon, Bugs Music and Olleh Music, according to Neobiz, which represents Lee.The song was written by long-time collaborator Yoon Il-sang, who first worked with Lee on her hit song "I Have A Lover" released in 2004.In October of last year, Lee released her third remake album "Amor Fati." Her most recent work with original songs was EP album "Spero Spere" released in 2014.Having debuted in 1989 as a guest singer for the legendary acoustic duo Shinchon Blues, Lee has earned critical and commercial fame throughout the years for her adult-contemporary hits including "I Have A Lover," "Still Breaking Up," and "Nocturne." She has garnered the nickname "Barefoot Diva" for her trademark barefoot live performances. (Yonhap)