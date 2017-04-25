Cargo truck carrying paint overturns on highway, 2 injured

CHUNGJU -- Two people were injured after a cargo truck carrying paint for road lane marking overturned on the Jungbu Inland Expressway in central South Korea on Tuesday, police said.



The 5-ton truck was involved in the accident on the southbound side of the expressway in the city of Chungju, North Chunngcheong Province, around 8:30 a.m., prompting the two including the 40-year-old driver to be whisked to a nearby hospital.





This provided photo shows a cargo truck gutted by fire after the truck carrying paint for road lane marking overturned on the Jungbu Inland Expressway in Chungju, central South Korea, on April 25, 2017. (Yonhap)

After the truck turned over, it was gutted by fire.Firefighters brought the blaze under control after an hour.During the accident, 124 cans of white paint, with each can containing 20 kilograms of paint, fell out of the truck, covering the scene in white.It also resulted in traffic closure for four hours on a 12-kilometer section of the expressway between the towns of Eumseong and Chungju.The cause of the accident is still under investigation, the police said, adding they suspect the truck got flat tires. (Yonhap)