Philips Korea initiates CPR training for all employees

Philips Korea, the local branch of global health technology company Philips, said Tuesday that it was holding a CPR training session for all its employees as part of its efforts to raise public awareness of the life-saving procedure.
The Seoul-based company held the CPR training session for nearly 300 employees as part of Philips’ global efforts to help its employees better respond to sudden heart attacks.
Philips Korea employees will learn about the theory behind CPR, how to apply Philips’ HeartStart Automated External Defibrillators in real-life settings as well as perform practical exercises.
“Sudden cardiac arrests outside of hospitals increase every year, but only a few people can conduct CPR accurately,” said Philips Korea CEO Dominique Oh.
“Philips will come up with measures not only to promote the importance of CPR and AED but also to hold training in order to save precious lives as a health technology leader.”
