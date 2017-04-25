Lippert joins Boeing as vice president: report

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

MBLAQ’s Seungho steps into acting career

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-25 14:04
Updated : 2017-04-25 14:04

Seungho of MBLAQ sealed a deal with Will Entertainment to start his acting career.

Seungho of MBLAQ (Herald DB)
The agency said Tuesday that it would fully support Seungho’s plan to build his career as an actor, sending an encouraging message about his new step.

“Seungho has always wanted to become an actor. Please extend your support to his passion and commitment toward acting,” said an agency official.

The singer-turned-actor debuted as MBLAQ in 2009. Aside from group activities, he starred in several musicals such as “Moonlight” and “Signing in the Rain” in 2014. He made a big screen debut through “Rock N Roll Grandpa” in 2016, which was a stepping stone for his acting career.

Seungho will continue his musical career along with acting, the agency said.

Will Entertainment works with actors including Kim So-eun, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Jae-won and Cho Min-ki. 

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]