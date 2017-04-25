MBLAQ’s Seungho steps into acting career

|Seungho of MBLAQ (Herald DB)
“Seungho has always wanted to become an actor. Please extend your support to his passion and commitment toward acting,” said an agency official.
The singer-turned-actor debuted as MBLAQ in 2009. Aside from group activities, he starred in several musicals such as “Moonlight” and “Signing in the Rain” in 2014. He made a big screen debut through “Rock N Roll Grandpa” in 2016, which was a stepping stone for his acting career.
Seungho will continue his musical career along with acting, the agency said.
Will Entertainment works with actors including Kim So-eun, Joo Sang-wook, Kim Jae-won and Cho Min-ki.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)